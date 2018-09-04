More Americans Are Recording Their Doctor Visits

FRIDAY, Sept. 21, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Have you ever left a doctor's appointment with only a vague idea of what was said? You're not alone: A new survey finds many Americans, and their doctors, are turning to recordings for help.

Researchers found that almost 30 percent of the doctors they surveyed had ever recorded a visit for a patient's use. And about 19 percent of U.S. adults said they'd done so themselves -- usually after asking the doctor's permission.

Since smartphones are ubiquitous, it's easier than ever to make such recordings, said study author Paul Barr, an assistant professor at the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice.

But it hasn't been clear how often patients are doing it -- or whether many doctors are OK with it, said Barr.

Based on his team's findings, most patients and doctors are at least interested in the idea.

"Clinicians are open to doing this," Barr said. "I hope this helps raise awareness that this is an option for patients, if they're interested."

Research shows that people forget up to 80 percent of the information they hear during an average medical visit. But, Barr said, research also shows that recordings can help make up for fuzzy memories.

Dr. Colleen Silva specializes in treating breast cancer at the University of Texas Medical Branch, in Galveston. For nearly a decade, the center has offered cancer patients recorders to tape their visits if they wish.

A cancer diagnosis itself can be devastating, Silva pointed out. On top of that, patients may need to digest an avalanche of information on their treatment options.

"They can be so overwhelmed, they just shut down," Silva said. That's where recorded visits can make a big difference.

"Anecdotally, I can tell you that patients really appreciate having these. I've had many who say this helps them recall information," Silva said.

Plus, she added, patients can share the recordings with family members who weren't able to accompany them to the appointment.

Barr agreed that the ability to share information with family can be one of the big advantages of recording doctor visits.