Study: Even Older Drugs Getting Steep Price Hikes

TUESDAY, Jan. 8, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- It's a common belief that rising drug prices are due to the high cost of cutting-edge medications, with manufacturers charging a bundle to make back development expenses for their new products.

But drug companies have also been steadily hiking prices on older brand-name drugs, a new study reports.

Increasing prices for brand-name pills outpaced the nation's overall rate of inflation nearly fivefold between 2005 and 2016, with consumers paying about 9 percent more every year for the same old drugs between 2005 and 2016.

The price of injectable brand-name drugs increased by 15 percent yearly during the same period, researchers found.

"In the brand-name market, prices are increasing really fast and that's almost solely due to inflation in existing products," said lead researcher Inmaculada Hernandez. She's an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy.

The EpiPen and brand-name insulin products are two prime examples of drugs that have been on the market for a long time, yet have undergone massive price hikes in recent years, Hernandez noted.

The cost of a two-pack EpiPen injector has increased from around $100 in 2007 to between $300 and $600 today. The list price for Lantus brand insulin increased by 49 percent in 2014, even though the product has been on the market for more than a decade.

Hard choices

These sort of increases on older products undermine efforts by the health care industry to control costs, Hernandez said.

Steep and arbitrary price hikes for older drugs "cannot be justified on the basis of more value or better outcomes," since people are paying more for products that provide no additional benefit, Hernandez reasoned.

Price hikes also can cause patients to face hard choices regarding their health. More than one-quarter of people with diabetes have skimped on their insulin shots because of soaring prices, according to a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine last month.

For the latest study, Hernandez and her colleagues assessed the list price of tens of thousands of medications between 2005 and 2016, using a national database. They also took into account how often the drugs are prescribed, to better reflect each one's contribution to overall U.S. health care costs.