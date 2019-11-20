Medicare for All: FAQ

Nov. 20, 2019 -- Health care is among the most important issues for Democratic voters as they are sizing up their candidates running for president in the 2020 election, polls show. And when it comes to health care, discussion about proposed “Medicare for All” plans have dominated the Democratic debates. These sweeping legislative proposals would provide health insurance to every American. They would fundamentally restructure the health care system to address rising costs and take most commercial interests out of health care. So what would that mean? Here are some answers to questions about the plan.

What is ‘Medicare for All’? The Medicare for All plan from Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-VT, would create a single national health insurance plan for every American, managed and paid for by the federal government. The plan builds on Medicare, the popular national health insurance program for Americans 65 and older and for younger people who are disabled. The existing Medicare program would be shifted into the new system, as would all other health insurance plans. Medicaid, the state and federal health insurance plan for low-income Americans, the Children’s Health Insurance Plan (CHIP) for low-income children, employer-sponsored health insurance, and individual health insurance plans would disappear and be replaced with the new national plan. Everyone would receive a “Universal Medicare” card. There would be no separate health plans, managed by private insurers, such as now exists with Medicare Advantage plans. The new system would not affect the VA or Indian Health Service, but it would eliminate TRICARE, the health care program for the military. “The country would end up with one health system,” says Donald Berwick, president emeritus of the Boston-based nonprofit Institute for Healthcare Improvement and a supporter of a Medicare for All approach. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, supported Sanders’s plan at first, but she has since revised her approach. Instead, she says she would take several years to transition to Medicare for All.

Is Medicare for All the same thing as single-payer or universal coverage? Yes.