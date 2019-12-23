Demand for Medical Cost Transparency Spurs Change

Dec. 23, 2019 -- Terri Huffstetler needed an IV drug in the emergency room to treat a blood clot.

The 58-year-old Thrall, TX, woman knew her hospital was in her insurance plan’s network, yet she was shocked to receive a bill for $1,437.62 from E-Merge Physicians.

“I just assumed because the hospital was in my insurance provider network that the ER doctors were too. Instead, the ER doctors were out-of-network, and my insurance only paid $153.38 of the total bill of $1,591, and I owed the rest.”

Huffstetler worries how she will pay for the latest bill while she is still paying off other medical bills. “I can’t afford to get surprise bills like this. This shouldn’t be happening -- why aren’t these hospitals required to advise the patients that their ER physicians may not be in their insurance network?”

Surprise bills happen when patients like Huffstetler are billed at highly inflated prices from out-of-network providers they didn’t select in advance.

Nearly half of Americans (44%) said either they or a family member had received at least one surprise medical bill in the past, and most of them worried about how they would pay for it, according to an October survey by consumer group Families USA. The national survey, done by nonpartisan pollster PerryUndem, surveyed 1,000 registered voters equally divided among Republicans, Democrats, and independents.

Among those who had received a surprise medical bill:

29% said the bill had been for $2,000 or more.

19% % said they were billed for between $1,000 and $2,000.

28% said the bill was between $501 and $1,000.

23% said they got a surprise bill totaling less than $500.

The vast majority said they found it difficult to pay off this unexpected obligation: 34% said it was very difficult, 35% said it was somewhat difficult, and another 11% said they were unable to make good on the surprise bill.

In addition, the vast majority of voters polled said they support federal legislation to protect patients from surprise medical bills. A bipartisan Senate bill would end surprise bills. If it’s enacted and funded, patients would pay only the in-network amount for out-of-network emergency care, for certain diagnostic and support services provided by out-of-network providers at in-network facilities, and for out-of-network care provided at in-network facilities without the patient’s informed consent. Congress will take up the legislation again in January.