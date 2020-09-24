Sept. 25, 2020 -- Amy Coney Barrett, 48, a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit in Chicago since 2017, is President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, according to theNew York Times. If approved, she would replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18.

Trump is expected to make the formal announcement Saturday.

Long viewed as a front-runner for the post, Barrett is a Republican conservative and a practicing Roman Catholic. She and her husband, Jesse, have seven children and live in South Bend, IN. She commutes to Chicago.

A Louisiana native, she earned her bachelor's degree in English literature from Rhodes College and her law degree from Notre Dame. She clerked for Laurence Silberman at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and then for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

She was in private practice in Washington, D.C., and a fellow at the George Washington University School of Law. For 15 years, she was on faculty at Notre Dame Law School.

With the death of Ginsburg, the Supreme Court currently has 6 men and 2 women justices. Five have been appointed by Republican presidents, regarded as the conservative wing, and three by Democratic presidents, regarded as the liberal wing.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Stephen Breyer were appointed by Democratic presidents, while Chief Justice John Roberts, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh were named by Republican presidents.

Barrett would change the current 5-3 balance of conservatives to liberals to 6-3.