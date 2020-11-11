Up Next for Obamacare: 1 of 4 Court Rulings Likely

Nov. 11, 2020 -- Now that a Supreme Court’s hearing on a new lawsuit seeking to kill the Affordable Care Act is over, what’s next for the law?

Court watchers say that pointed questions and comments about the suit from Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggest the court seems likely to issue a narrow ruling in the case.

A ruling is not expected until June.

“Based on what we heard, there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic that the ACA will ultimately survive,” says MaryBeth Musumeci, JD, a health policy expert and associate director of the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured. “That’s primarily because we heard from Roberts and Kavanaugh that they are viewing this very narrowly.”

Tom Miller, JD, a health policy researcher with the American Enterprise Institute and an attorney, agreed. He goes so far as call to legal arguments from attorneys and President Donald Trump to overturn the Affordable Care Act “a stretch” that won’t likely be successful.

“They were trying to throw their life raft in the ocean,” Miller says. “We could get a sacrificial excision of the individual mandate, but the best betting is that the court will rule 5-4, saying the individual mandate is not worth keeping alive, but they won’t invalidate the entire law.”

Katie Keith, JD, a health policy professor at the Georgetown University Center on Health Insurance Reforms, puts it this way: “We heard pretty forceful comments from Roberts and Kavanaugh, so I would be hard-pressed to think the court would strike down the entire law.

“Regardless of what happens with the individual mandate, the rest of the law seems to be in good shape. So I think it takes out some uncertainty about what happens next.”

The case, brought by the Trump administration and 18 Republican-led states, hinges on a single issue: Whether the GOP-led Congress’s 2017 vote to scrap the Affordable Care Act’s tax on uninsured Americans should overturn the whole law.

In 2017, the GOP-controlled Congress voted to zero out the penalties of the law’s individual mandate, which required everyone to buy health insurance. But it left the rest of the law, passed in 2010, unchanged.