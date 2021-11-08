Poll Finds Most Americans Believe Nurses Are Underpaid

Aug. 11, 2021 -- Large majorities of both Democrats and Republicans believe that nurses and health care aides are underpaid, while many Americans say doctors, physical therapists, and pharmacists are paid about the right amount, according to a new poll.

The bipartisan agreement on health care workers’ pay stands in contrast to the sharp divide between Democrats and Republicans on health policy issues, which has remained mostly unchanged since before the pandemic.

The poll was taken June 10-14 by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Only 11% of respondents believe doctors are underpaid, 50% think they’re paid the right amount, and 39% think they’re overpaid.

In contrast, 59% of Americans think nurses are underpaid, 32% believe they’re paid the right amount, and 6% say they’re paid too much. The results for health care aides are about the same.

Insurance executives and hospital executives took it on the chin in this survey. A whopping 73% of respondents say health plan officials are overpaid; 68% say the same about hospital executives.