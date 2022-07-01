Jan. 7, 2022 -- The Biden administration said this week it intends to challenge insurance companies to deliver better service to people enrolled in Medicare, including applying discounts on drugs covered by Part D more directly to their pharmacy costs.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on Thursday unveiled a 360-page proposed rule that seeks many changes in how insurers manage their federal contracts. This proposed rule, for example, also would require insurers to show that they have enough contracted medical professionals when they want to create new Medicare Advantage plans or to expand existing ones.

The rule also seeks more accountability about how insurance companies spend Medicare’s money, including greater transparency about spending on supplemental benefits such as dental, vision, hearing, transportation, and meals.

With this proposed rule, CMS intends to ramp up oversight and stewardship of Medicare Advantage and use its authority to address drug costs, says Tricia Neuman, ScD, executive director of the Program on Medicare Policy at the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation.