9 in 10 Americans Want Their Health Info Kept Private

By Sydney Murphy HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Aug. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- More than 9 in 10 Americans believe that medical privacy is a right and their health data shouldn't be for sale, a new survey from the American Medical Association shows.

The survey unearthed concerns about data privacy protections and confusion about who can access personal health information.

Nearly 75% of patients were concerned about protecting the privacy of personal health data, but only 20% were aware of the companies and individuals who had access to their data.

That concern has only been heightened by the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade, as a lack of data privacy may put patients and physicians in legal jeopardy in states that criminalize abortion.

According to the survey, patients are most comfortable with their doctors and hospitals having access to their personal health information, while they are least comfortable with social media sites, employers and technology companies.

"Patients trust that physicians are committed to protecting patient privacy -- a crucial element for honest health discussions," said Dr. Jack Resneck Jr., president of the American Medical Association (AMA). "Many digital health technologies, however, lack even basic privacy safeguards. More must be done by policymakers and developers to protect patients’ health information.