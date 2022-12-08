How New Federal Legislation Might Cut Your Drug Costs

By Steven Reinberg HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Aug. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to bring out-of-pocket drug costs down for many U.S. seniors, but most of its benefits aren't immediate.

Under the law, Medicare will now be allowed to negotiate the cost of some drugs. That should eventually bring down out-of-pocket costs for seniors with Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, according to John Clark, a clinical associate professor at the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy. Previously, Medicare was not allowed to negotiate drug prices.

Under the law — which goes to President Joe Biden after it clears the U.S. House of Representatives — the number of medications will be phased in, beginning in 2026 with 10 drugs. Beginning next year, drug companies will be required to pay rebates if drug prices rise faster than inflation, which they often do.

Also starting next year, vaccines will be free for Part D recipients. These savings will not be passed on to seniors with private insurance.