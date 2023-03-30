March 31, 2023 – Health experts around the country are scrambling to determine which preventive services may no longer be free to patients after Thursday’s ruling by a federal court judge that struck down part of Affordable Care Act.

U.S. District Court Judge Reed O’Connor ruled that the ACA’s prevention mandate, which provides screenings for multiple conditions from lung cancer to sexually transmitted infections with no out-of-pocket costs, violates the plaintiffs' religious rights and is unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, health experts were researching exactly how many preventive services might be affected and said no changes would likely occur immediately. The Department of Justice on Friday filed a notice that it plans to appeal.

Reactions

Numerous health and other organizations reacted strongly against the ruling while acknowledging that no changes are expected immediately.

In a statement, the American Academy of Family Physicians said it is “alarmed and disappointed” by the ruling and said it will “create insurmountable barriers to screenings, counseling, and preventive medications that improve patient and population health, including pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medications for the prevention of HIV.”