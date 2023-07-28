More than half of American adults surveyed say they view retirement as "a new chapter in life." Many see the end of their working years as a chance to pursue relaxing pastimes – to travel and spend more time with family and friends.

But not everyone looks forward to their retirement years with the same enthusiasm.

Linda Cicalese had wanted to be a flight attendant since childhood. After 46 years in the profession, she still loved her job but hoped to gradually ease herself into retirement. Then in March 2020, COVID-19 hit. With many flights grounded, she was forced into an early exit.

“All of a sudden, I was dropped into it,” says the 72-year-old.

Even for people who chose to retire, saying goodbye to their career doesn't always bring happiness. Some feel anxious and saddened by the loss of routine and direction in their lives. Almost 1 in 3 retirees say they feel depressed – a rate higher than that of the adult population overall.