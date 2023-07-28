You worked for decades, saved for retirement, and dreamed of the day you’d be able to travel, volunteer, and pursue your hobbies instead of punching a clock. But you’re worried about how your retirement savings will hold up. You’re not alone. A recent survey found that 33% of Americans are worried about running out of money in retirement.

Genevieve Waterman, DSW, director of economic and financial security for the National Council on Aging (NCOA), acknowledges that it can be hard to transition from earning a regular paycheck to living on a fixed income. But, she says, it doesn’t have to mean giving up your favorite things.

“There are a lot of opportunities to be able to keep up with your lifestyle while also being able to reduce some of those costs that are associated with it,” she says.

Try these eight creative ways to stretch your retirement savings.



Start with a budget: Both your income and expenses will change when you retire. Create a spreadsheet, download a budgeting app, or use a tool like the NCOA’s Budget Checkup to create a budget and figure out how far your savings will go.