In planning for retirement, you may have contributed to a 401(k), met with financial planners, and created a budget to make sure you could afford to leave the workforce. But building a retirement fund isn’t enough to prepare you for life after work. You need to consider the social and emotional aspects of retirement, too.

“There's a tendency to think that the social side … is something that you can just do quickly once you've got the money part figured out,” says Wes Moss, managing partner and senior investment adviser for Capital Investment Advisors. “But it should be a lifelong pursuit to make sure that you've got all of the non-financial components in a good place when the time comes for you to stop working.”

Many people don’t give much thought to these things ahead of time. An AARP survey found that 57% of retirees never planned for their emotional health, and 46% never thought about how they would remain fulfilled, once they stopped working.