But there are steps you can take to get good medical care. Here’s how to advocate for yourself if you’re a person of color on Medicare.

“Medicare has helped tremendously to level the playing field, but there are still some holes,” says Muriel Jean-Jacques, MD, associate vice chair for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the Department of Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “And that stems beyond insurance coverage or cost.”

Medicare gives people 65 and older greater access to doctors and health insurance. But this state-run program didn’t wipe out racial and ethnic disparities in medical care. Members of marginalized communities still bear a greater burden when it comes to illnesses and economic challenges.

Many older people of color live with long-term or serious medical conditions. But compared to some other races and ethnicities, Black or Hispanic people are less likely to have savings or supplemental insurance coverage to pay out-of-pocket costs to treat those health problems.

And while many older people live on fixed budgets, people of color often face greater economic challenges and other barriers due to racism.

But if you have financial problems, Jean-Jacques says, there’s no reason to hide that from your doctor. Your care team can help you find ways to cover your costs without interrupting your health care.

“This is important because many people go years skimping on their medication and not taking it for several months or taking half-doses,” she says, “when actually they’re eligible for some support programs that would allow them to continue access to their medication and to do so more affordably.”

Ask to speak with a social worker or health advocate at your hospital or doctor’s office. They may be able to point you toward national or local programs that can help.

Here are some things they might suggest:

Prescription assistance. Many older people buy Medicare Part D to pay for their medication. But that’s not your only option, and sometimes it’s not the most affordable one. That’s why Jean-Jacques urges older people to ask their health care team about drug assistance programs.