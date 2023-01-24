Do you have an uncle who always seems short of breath? Did one of your grandparents or parents die at an early age from "heart problems?" If heart failure is in your family tree, you might wonder if its branches extend to you.

Family history does play a part in your risk for heart failure. Genes your parents passed down to you could make you more prone to diseases that damage or weaken your heart. But genes alone don’t doom you to heart failure. How well you take care of your heart health matters, too.

"You can't help who your parents are or what genes they gave you, good and bad, but you can determine what you do with the genes you have," says Khadijah Breathett, MD, associate professor of medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine. "It's kind of like a forest fire. You can choose to add more fuel to the burning fire, or you can choose to work on putting it out."