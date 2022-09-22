I was diagnosed with stage IV inoperable lung cancer in 2018. It has been a long, hard journey. But thanks to my care team and innovative treatments, I have been able to turn this deadly condition into a chronic disease. Here’s what I want others to know.

A Devastating Diagnosis

It took 7 months for me to get my diagnosis. Instinctively, I knew that something was not right. I experienced shortness of breath when I walked up subway stairs, for example, and had stabs of pain under my heart. I passed out while a technician performed a sonogram of my chest cavity.

At first, my primary care doctor suspected pneumonia. But when the sonogram revealed inflammation and large amounts of fluid in my lungs, I was referred to a pulmonologist for a CT scan right away. That test lit up like a holiday tree. The cancer had not only infiltrated both lungs, but it had also spread all over my body, including my brain and spine. A week later, a lung surgeon performed a biopsy. My doctors told me I had a type of non-small-cell lung cancer – the most common type of lung cancer known as an EGFR mutation.

When I learned all of this, I was stunned. I was an otherwise healthy 52-year-old nonsmoker with no family history of any sort of cancer. I worried I would be forced to give up my beloved job as a high school social studies teacher and have to leave my 140-year-old Brooklyn brownstone to move back to Florida to live with my mother.