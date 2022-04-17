April 20, 2022 -- Did you hear the one about the TV host suggesting men get their testicles tanned?

The nutty idea dropped into the lexicon over the weekend thanks to Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson.

He aired a promo for a show about an alleged decline of manhood. It featured shirtless, muscled men doing macho things like shooting automatic rifles and wrestling, and a naked man rather triumphantly exposing his crotch to a red-light device made to look like some sort of charging station.

Carlson then interviewed a “fitness professional,” and both enthused about the idea of exposing male genitalia to red light to raise testosterone levels.

The guest also said he’s heard of something he called “bromeopathy” for people who are suspicious of “mainstream” information. Yes, it’s a combination of the slang term “bro” and the practice of homeopathic medicine.

So, men of America, do you really need to start zapping your privates like Carlson seems to suggest?

Doctors say the answer is simple: Absolutely not.