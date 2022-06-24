July 28, 2022 – Dennis Wallace’s journey through his treatment of a little-discussed male disorder started 5 years ago with a “Hmm” moment, followed by little discussion.

“I just started to notice a bend in my penis when it was erect,” says Wallace. He showed his wife, Lisa, who replied, “It looks fine to me. Put it away.” He did, in body and in mind. “I really didn’t think about it too much.”

While men have no reason to expect a ruler-straight erection, Wallace’s bend quickly sharpened to 45 degrees about 2 inches from the head. He soon became unable to have sex. Plaque that had formed on the top side of his penis was responsible for the curve.

Overall, it was shorter when erect.

A clinician recommended a $1,200 tube of medication that might break down the plaque. He was urged to bend his penis against the curve. “You may hear a very loud crack,” Wallace remembers his doctor saying. “I said, ‘Oh my God, really?’”

Wallace, a 60-year-old IT worker in Dubuque, IA, got few decent treatment options but did receive a diagnosis: Peyronie’s disease. The connective tissue disorder leads to the formation of scar tissue on the penis’s tunica albuginea, a blood-containing tube that expands during an erection. The scar tissue is believed to be the result of mild or major traumas to the organ during sexual or athletic activity.