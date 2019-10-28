Xanax Recalled for Potential Contamination

October 28, 2019 -- One lot of alprazolam, brand name Xanax, is being recalled by Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. due to potential contamination that poses a risk of infection.

The recall is for lot number 8082708 of alprazolam tablets, USP C-IV 0.5 mg packaged in bottles of 500, with an expiry date of September 2020. They were distributed in the United States between July 2019 and August 2019.

To date, Mylan says it hasn't received any reports of harm caused by the recalled lot of the anti-anxiety medication.

For more information, consumers can call Mylan at 1-800-796-9526. Anyone who's experienced any problems that may be related to using the recalled medication should contact their physician or healthcare provider, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.