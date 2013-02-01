Switch to Plant-Based Diet Rid Man of Chronic Migraines

By Robert Preidt and Ernie Mundell

HealthDay Reporters

THURSDAY, Nov. 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) – People who live with chronic migraines suffer intense throbbing and pulsing, sensitivity to light and sound, nausea and vomiting.

Could a plant-based diet, credited with a variety of positive health impacts, also help ease these chronic symptoms?

It might.

Researchers in New York have published a case study of one man with severe chronic migraines who had tried everything to curb them, and then switched to a plant-based diet -- loaded with a lot of dark green leafy vegetables.

He quickly found significant relief from the headaches, doctors reported online Nov. 18 in the journal BMJ Case Reports.

"This report suggests that a whole food plant-based diet may offer a safe, effective and permanent treatment for reversing chronic migraine," wrote a team led by Dr. David Dunaief, who specializes in nutritional medicine and has a private practice in East Setauket, N.Y.

One expert in migraine who wasn't connected to the study was cautiously optimistic about the findings.