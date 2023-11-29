How Exercise Can Help Ease Osteoarthritis Joint Pain

March 12, 2024 -- It hurt to walk. So Dianne Rosenbluth saw a surgeon that friends recommended at the Duke University School of Medicine, had an X-ray, and found out she has osteoarthritis.

Rosenbluth’s pain went away after a hip replacement, but she struggled to get her stamina back. She knew she had to “keep going and keep moving” to get better, including after a second hip replacement about 10 years ago. When the Duke Health & Fitness Center opened in nearby Durham, NC, the real estate agent, entrepreneur, and former teacher signed up.

Rosenbluth, now 81, gets regular steroid injections in her knees to treat her joint pain and is scheduled for knee surgery this summer. “As long as I can take care of things with good medical advice, that is a privilege,” Rosenbluth said.

Exercise has helped ease her osteoarthritis pain and improve her mobility. “It’s about setting goals for myself.” To keep up her routine, Rosenbluth sets out exercise clothes the night before. “That way if I see the clothes and I don’t exercise, I feel guilty all day.”