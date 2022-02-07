Men Offered Surgery More Often Than Women for Carpal Tunnel

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, March 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Men are more likely than women to be offered surgery to ease carpal tunnel syndrome, but a small new study from one hospital suggests that gender may have nothing to do with the disparity.

Instead, the difference may exist because the condition tends to be more severe in men, the researchers said.

Carpal tunnel syndrome occurs when the median nerve in the wrist is compressed due to trauma, arthritis or inflammation of wrist tendons, resulting in numbness, weakness and tingling in the hand and arm.

Patients with mild symptoms are typically given nonsurgical treatments such as bracing or steroid injections, while those with severe symptoms are often offered minimally invasive surgery called carpal tunnel release, which relieves pressure on the median nerve by cutting the carpal ligament.

"However, for patients with moderate symptoms, it's not as obvious whether a nonsurgical or surgical approach is best," said study senior author Dr. Duretti Fufa, a hand and upper extremity surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.