Clinical Trials at Full Tilt

Research confirms the promise of psychedelics – from plant-based psilocybin and DMT to synthetic MDMA (ecstasy) and LSD – for palliative and end-of-life patients. In 2016, a landmark study at NYU Grossman School of Medicine found that a single dose of psilocybin relieved depression, anxiety, and hopelessness in cancer patients. More recently, in a follow-up study, 80% of the same patients reported that the positive effects were sustained 4½ years later. And more testing is in progress.

“There are 113 clinical trials currently registered at clinicaltrials.gov,” says Paul Stamets, a mycologist whose 2020 book Fantastic Fungi is a companion to a popular Netflix documentary. “This is unprecedented, and a reflection of the scientific justification for exploring the benefits of psilocybin over a wide range of mental health issues.”

That exploration dates back to the 1950s, when psychiatrists like Humphry Osmond, who coined the word “psychedelic,” first experimented with LSD-assisted psychotherapy. Studies during that period were less than rigorous by today’s standards, however, and in the United States they virtually came to a halt with the 1970 signing of the Controlled Substances Act. But decades later, in 2014, Scientific American called for an end to the ban on clinical trials involving psychedelics. By then, the country was in the middle of what psychiatrist Ben Sessa dubbed a “psychedelic renaissance.”

Right-to-try laws, which give gravely ill patients access to experimental drugs without having to wait for FDA approval, have helped jump-start the surge in psychedelic research. Currently, 41 states have their own versions of these statutes, which stand alongside the federal Right to Try Act, signed into law in 2018. Two states have focused on psilocybin in particular. In 2020, Oregon became the first to legalize the therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms. Colorado voters recently followed suit, decriminalizing magic mushrooms on Election Day 2022. This is expected to pave the way for similar changes in Colorado laws that prohibit other plant-based psychedelics, such as DMT, ibogaine, and certain forms of mescaline, in June 2026.