Tips for Breastfeeding: What I Wish I Knew

Breastfeeding has many benefits for babies and moms. Breast milk is easy to digest, high in nutrients, and may protect your baby from diseases and infections. Breastfeeding may help your body return to its pre-pregnancy condition and lower your risk of breast cancer, high blood pressure, ovarian cancer, and type 2 diabetes. But breastfeeding doesn’t always go as expected. We asked moms what they wish they knew before they started. They also share tips for smoother sailing.

At First, You May Not Know What to Do Breastfeeding doesn’t always come naturally. It may take time for you and your baby to get the hang of it. Your baby may need help latching onto your breast the right way. You may need to try different positions and angles that work for your baby and feel comfortable for you. “Before I had my baby, I thought my instinct would kick in and I’d know what to do,” says Stephanie Mantilla, a 36-year-old mom from Houston. That couldn’t have been further from the truth. She didn’t know how to hold her baby at the right angle, and her baby didn’t know the right way to position his mouth. It was a struggle for both. But after trying different techniques, they found a groove.

The First Few Weeks May Be Challenging You may feel like giving up at first. But many moms find that once they get over the hump, it’s smooth sailing. “When I started nursing, the pain was intense,” says Kim McGraw, a mom of three girls. She almost gave up, until she remembered a friend’s advice. “She told me it gets better after the second week, so I gave it another week. Sure enough, the third week was a night–and-day difference. I’m so thankful I didn’t give it up. It was a really great experience from that point on,” she says.