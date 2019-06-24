Baby Formula Sold at Walmart Recalled

June 24, 2019 -- The Perrigo Co. issued a voluntary nationwide recall of its 35-ounce containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder With Iron.

The formula is sold only at Walmart. Metal pieces were found in one lot of this product, which includes at least 23,388 containers. The bottom of the affected containers have lot code C26EVFV and a use-by date of Feb. 26, 2021.

No injuries have been reported in connection to this recall, and no other products are included. Perrigo says it is issuing the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

Consumers may return any Parent’s Choice product to Walmart for a refund.

Customers with questions may contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.