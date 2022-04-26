Truth or TV: Is Grey's Anatomy's Parkinson's 'Cure' Real?

It’s not unusual for TV to fast-track medical innovation. Take the current season of Grey’s Anatomy, which featured a major storyline about a “cure” for Parkinson’s disease. The drama series followed a team of researchers and doctors as they used a groundbreaking surgical procedure using skin-derived stem cells.

In real life, despite decades of research and huge gains in technical knowledge around stem cell therapies for Parkinson’s disease, those treatments remain out of reach for most people with the disease. Parkinson's is a brain disorder that worsens over time and causes the death of certain nerve cells that normally produce dopamine, which helps coordinate muscle movement. The most commonly used surgical treatment for Parkinson’s is deep brain stimulation, which delivers electrical pulses to brain areas affecting motor symptoms, such as tremors and rigidity.

Still, given the stakes of this chronic progressive neurological disease facing about 1 million Americans, it’s worth unpacking just how far-fetched the Hollywood depiction is – or isn’t.