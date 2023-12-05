May 12, 2023 -- Student entrepreneurs at Northwestern University outside Chicago invented a pen set that allows Parkinson’s disease patients to write again despite the tremors of the disease.

SteadyScrib, a pen designed with these symptoms in mind, seeks to counteract the unsteady tremors of Parkinson’s with pens that have a magnetic core and a pliable grip. The specialized pen is intended to help with three symptoms of Parkinson’s: tremors, slowness of movement, and rigidity.

A thin, steel-coated board and four magnets lock the paper into place. The pen, filled with a weighted core and held with a pliable grip, steadies the shaky movement that often impairs a Parkinson’s patient's ability to write. The magnetic force of the pen to the clipboard stabilizes the tip of the pen, and the user can then write legibly with ease.

Isabelle Mokotoff, a junior majoring in journalism at Northwestern and co-founder of SteadyScrib, said their goal was to create a pen with intuitive design for Parkinson’s patients.