Are 'Man Vans' Coming to a Parking Lot Near Your Soon?

April 22, 2024 –

On the ground in Miami, in neighborhoods like Little Haiti, a humble fleet of four small RVs regularly park outside libraries, churches, and social service centers. They belong to the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center’s outreach program. The first van began offering a variety of cancer screenings plus education back in 2018, but about 6 months ago, the community health teams started offering prostate cancer screenings, too.

So far, about 400 men have been screened.

The vans, it turns out, are an ideal approach to doing a test that can sometimes lead to more harm than good. That’s because the question of whether a man should be screened for prostate cancer is a complex one. And men who have a higher risk of dangerous types of prostate cancer are the least likely to get tested. The vans, and the community health workers onboard, are trying to find them.

Who Should Get Screened?

A prominent medical journal this month predicted prostate cancer cases worldwide will surge by millions. In what seemed like an undersized recommended response, the authors suggested that these mobile screening units, sometimes called “man vans,” could help slow the estimated rise in prostate cancer cases, which are projected to double by 2040.