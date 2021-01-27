How I Found the Right Rheumatologist for Me

This post appears as part of the series My Life With RA, featuring stories of people’s unique experiences of rheumatoid arthritis. Read more about their journeys here.

By Ryn Millican

I love my rheumatologist. He is kind and knowledgeable. And he’s patient. He spends time with me, listens to me, and answers all my questions. He knows the medications and their side effects, and he’s up-to-date on the treatments in the clinical trial pipeline. He provides encouragement and motivation for healthy habits like meditation and clean eating. He even tolerates my inquiries about the latest food fads or the topical oil a friend brought back from a hiking trip through the jungles of South America. He is my advocate and partner in dealing with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

He was not my first rheumatologist.

The first rheumatologist I saw was almost the complete opposite of my current doctor. She talked for almost an hour straight in complete medical jargon with acronyms, Latin prefixes, and words I could not begin to spell or pronounce. All of this was after she started the conversation with a flat hello and the welcoming phrase, “My goal is to keep you out of a wheelchair.” What?! I was there because my hands hurt and were abnormally swollen, and we were starting off by talking about a wheelchair?

My husband was with me to take notes and ask questions, but he sat there with a dazed look, unable to keep up with the lightning speed review of blood panels, lab tests, and treatment options. We were drowning in the words: disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs; methotrexate; leflunomide; lifetime condition; permanent internal organ and joint damage; Enbrel, Humira, Orencia; and side effects including vision loss, liver failure, bone marrow suppression, and severe lung infections. We were scared and confused, and then I was asked to make a treatment decision. I had no idea what to do, and it was clear that this doctor was not going to be a help in making the decision. She was full of knowledge but lacked compassion and the ability to help me connect with that knowledge. I knew she was not the partner I needed in my RA journey.