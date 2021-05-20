Why Health Care Isn't Equal for People in the LGBTQ+ Community

Though people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer or questioning (LGBTQ) have made progress in gaining rights and acceptance, the struggle for equality is far from over. This community still faces discrimination and inequality, especially when it comes to health care.

"They not only have barriers to accessing care and receiving care, but also, even when they are receiving care, they may receive a lower quality and have worse outcomes," says Nicole Nisly, MD, professor of internal medicine, associate department chair of diversity and inclusion, and co-director of the LGBTQ+ Clinic at University of Iowa Health Care.

The problem starts early in life, and it's something Nisly has seen in her own practice. "You see a young person coming out to their family, and there is a huge risk that they will get kicked out of their house and lose their entire support system," she says.

With the loss of home and support come more stress and less access to health care. The results can be profound.

LGBTQ youths are at greater risk for depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance use, physical or sexual abuse, and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). They’re nearly three times as likely to think about suicide, and almost five times as likely to act on those thoughts than are straight, cisgender (cis) youths.