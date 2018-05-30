Recall: Birth Control Pills Incorrectly Packaged

May 30, 2018 -- The drug company Allergan is recalling nearly 170,000 packs of Taytulla birth control pills because of a packaging error. The error puts the pills out of sequence in the package and may make an unplanned pregnancy more likely.

The Taytulla pill pack is a 28-count blister card that has 24 “active” pink softgel capsules containing hormones. Normally, those are followed by four maroon softgel capsules, which don’t contain any active ingredients. The placebos allow women a time for bleeding.

In the packages affected by the recall, the first 4 days of pills contain placebos instead of hormones. The company says the mistake may not be apparent to users.

The sample packs were distributed nationwide to doctors' offices. They have a lot number of 5620706 and an expiration date of May 2019. They’ve been handed out since Aug. 27, 2017. If you think you may have used one of the packs, the company recommends talking to your health care provider.

Allergan is notifying customers with recall letters and is arranging for a return of all recalled sample packs. If you have questions, you can contact Allergan by phone at 800-678-1605 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.