Love in the Time of Eczema: 3 Influencers Get Real About Dating With a Chronic Skin Condition

French: I was extremely insecure, especially with dating apps. Even so, I made a point to bring it up as a topic of conversation sooner rather than later. I felt it was important to just put it out there, so it wasn’t a surprise to anyone. But yeah, I would wear makeup all the time, like Emilie, because the rash on my lip has always been a huge issue for me. One time I was going on maybe a fourth date with this guy, and I was putting on my foundation, but my upper lip was split right down the middle. There was no way I could cover it, but I kept trying. I was like 20 minutes late for my date. The day after, looking in the mirror, I was disappointed in myself. “Why am I doing these things?” It really helped put things in perspective: “No, maybe that’s not as important as I think it is.”

Sewlal: The first date I ever went on, I wore no makeup. I wore clothes showing my arms, all my scars and everything. I have really bad eczema on my eyelids that looks like eyeshadow. He was like, “Oh, are you wearing makeup?” And I was confident. I said, “No.” And he was like, “Oh, well, I thought you just did your makeup really badly.” Why did he have to say the word “badly”? And I was like, “You know what? I feel confident with my natural smoky eyes.”

When I was younger, they used to be like, “Oh, did you get into a fight? Did you get a black eye? And I’m like, “Yes, I can give you a black eye.” [Laughs.]