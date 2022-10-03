There are many tools to treat atopic dermatitis (AD), both over-the-counter and prescription. You can try ointments and creams, or your doctor might suggest light therapy, or medications you take by mouth or get as a shot.

“There are constantly new treatments arising for atopic dermatitis that help lessen the burden and make treatment more effective,” says Geeta Patel, DO, founder of River Oaks Dermatology in Houston.

“Topical steroids are currently the mainstay of treatment, but they’re not always the most effective,” she says. What works well for one person doesn’t always work well for another. It may take time to find the right treatment.

Your doctor will make recommendations based on how severe your AD is and what areas of your body it are affects.