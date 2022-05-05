Working It Out: How to Minimize Eczema Flare-ups at the Gym and on the Job

Enter Matt Knight, one of London’s most sought-after fitness experts. Inspired by a book by Arnold Schwarzenegger, Knight became serious about bodybuilding as a teenager (his training partner nicknamed him “Diesel”) and gained instant success as a personal trainer at a gym in his early 20s. But then the gym closed. On top of that, he suffered a shoulder injury that prevented him from exercising. His stress levels soared, and soon Knight was dealing with severe eczema all over his body, including foot flare-ups that made it difficult to walk.

Bottom line: If you like to jump-start your workday at the gym, you need a smart strategy that will keep eczema at bay.

Morning exercise offers many benefits, but for people with eczema, hitting the gym and then going to work presents a complex set of challenges. Getting hot and sweaty can lead to flare-ups. The breakfast you eat for post-workout energy may do more harm than good. And after a heavy workout that taxes your body, the stress of deadlines and other workplace pressures can be a trigger as well.

“I used to stay awake at night scratching,” he recalls. “I had it so bad on the soles of my feet, they were cracked and bleeding, and I was on antibiotics.”

Knight went from doctor to doctor but didn’t find much relief – until he figured out on his own which foods sparked his flare-ups. When he changed what he ate, the flare-ups subsided. Meanwhile, Knight found ways to exercise without bringing on a bout of eczema, and that allowed him to revive his career, which greatly reduced his stress levels.

Now in fantastic shape, he’s eager to help others who want to work out, go to work, and avoid skin issues. Here, he offers three keys to managing your eczema at the gym and then heading off to a productive and itch-free workday.

1. Keep Cool and Clean

When Knight realized that constant patch tests didn’t solve the problem, he read up on his condition, noted what seemed to bring on flare-ups, and tried to eliminate his personal triggers. Becoming hot and sweaty is a big one for him, but it’s unavoidable if you’re exercising, as Knight does, to get results. So he came up with a post-workout solution: “What I do is to get as cool and clean as possible after a workout. I think a quick shower with cool water is great if you have heat-aggravated eczema. The key is, don’t let it go on for too long.”