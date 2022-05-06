A Mother’s Love: The Challenges of Parenting a Child With Eczema

A loving mother wants, above all else, good health for her child. Imagine, then, the emotional impact of discovering that your baby has eczema, of wishing more than anything to take away the itching and irritation. And imagine the worry when a woman with eczema becomes pregnant. The what-ifs are huge. Fortunately, there is excellent information — and inspiration — to help a woman in either situation. Here, two moms reveal the great lengths they went to in their determination to give their children relief and good health.

Never Take No for an Answer Meghan Elliott, who lives in Kankakee, Illinois, is a busy mother of two: Nora, 4, and Charlie, 1. After the shock of finding that Charlie had eczema from birth, Elliott embarked on a quest to do everything she could to help him. She researched his needs, and then made sure the health system met them. “Charlie had rough, scaly, bumpy skin,” says Elliott, an operations manager for the marketing company Mayhill Moon. At first, the inflammation was mostly on his cheeks and thighs, but it later began to develop on his elbows. “My son’s pediatrician officially diagnosed him with moderate to severe eczema and suggested we take him to a pediatric dermatologist.” Not a bad idea, but she and Charlie would have to spend months on a waiting list, which Elliott found “extremely frustrating.”