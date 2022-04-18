Rise and Shine: A Carefully Considered Morning Ritual That Can Brighten Your Day

Going Deeper

That’s what Raelle does for her body – and then there’s what she does to prepare herself psychologically for the day. “I think it’s so helpful to just feel community support. That makes a huge difference in what you put out to the world externally, as well as how you feel internally,” she reflects. “So I go on social media, and I get support, and it is just a huge help to communicate with other people who are going through what I am, in dealing with eczema. It has helped me process so many things in such a therapeutic way.”

To center herself, Raelle also does breath work. “Just deep breathing, being conscious of your breath, being quiet – if you can’t do anything else to get ready for the day, doing that is so important,” she says. “In fact, anything you can do to be calm is important – with eczema, calm is your superpower. Not just so you can deal well with flare-ups, or prevent them. I think, especially for women of color, you have to be aware of how the outside world is going to view you. Being calm, and aware of yourself internally, really helps, because our skin color is already judged, and then you have eczema in addition to that. Instead of being seen as unattractive, you have to be an inspiration. You have to know you’re beautiful! Your viewpoint is the one that matters.”

As Raelle tells it, these simple actions have empowered and sustained her for years. “When I was at my lowest, dealing with the external effects of eczema, I had to learn to go beyond the external,” she says. “I had to find other answers. Finding other people like me motivated me. Now I know how to give that support back to others, and doing that – through Instagram, through my blog, through just talking to them – is the most important thing I do every morning and every day.”