Personal Shopper: A Savvy Black Entrepreneur Guides You to Eczema-Friendly Clothes, Creams, Cosmetics, and More

Orleatha Smith is the consummate go-getter. This Los Angeles-based dynamo holds a biology teaching credential and a master’s degree in education, and she is a published author who has written books about healthy eating. She’s also a certified holistic lifestyle and wellness coach, with expertise in e-commerce. During the pandemic, she co-founded Sip Herbals, which makes a gluten-free, acid-free, caffeine-free coffee substitute that became an instant bestseller.

All of that would be impressive under any circumstances, but now consider this: “I was born covered from head to toe with eczema and have dealt with it for the last 45 years,” she says. “In fact, I spent an entire month in Mayo Clinic as a child because my skin became infected.” Today, she says, “I can speak to being a Black woman whose eczema has all but cleared, [with the exception of] one spot on my foot.”

How does she keep her eczema at bay? Let’s go shopping with Smith, whose recommendations might help you get your own skin condition under control.