Finding the Courage to Reveal My Bare Skin

By Alexis Smith, as told to Keri Wiginton

I don’t really notice my atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema) anymore, which is completely shocking to me. I used to be the polar opposite. I spent so much time and energy worrying if people were looking at my face or wondering why my arm was red. Now, unless my skin gets itchy, I forget I have eczema.

For example, I went on a date recently with a rash on my face. I didn’t even think about what my skin looked like until afterward. In the past, I would’ve thought, “No, I’m not going out on this date. I have a patch on my face. I don’t look good, and I’m not going to make a good first impression. I don’t want them to see me like this.”

I started to feel more comfortable with my bare skin about 5 years ago, when I started posting about atopic dermatitis on Instagram (@eczemalove). And when I look in the mirror now, my eczema isn’t the first thing I see. That’s a huge relief, because it’s all I saw before.