By Amy Paller, MD, as told to Stephanie Watson

Atopic dermatitis treatments have come a long way.

In the past, we had to use immune-suppressing drugs in people with moderate to severe disease. Many doctors, especially those without expertise in skin care, have used oral steroids. But we can't keep people on these drugs long-term. Steroids cause serious side effects like weight gain and high blood sugar. They also have a rebound effect: The atopic dermatitis comes back pretty quickly, and with a vengeance.

Other immune-weakening drugs like cyclosporine, methotrexate, mycophenolate, or azathioprine have been the favorite of dermatologists. But these are also strong medications that need frequent blood tests to watch for side effects.

We needed a new treatment approach. Atopic dermatitis is a serious problem. The itch can be so severe that it keeps people up all night scratching. Severe flares can affect your ability to go to school or work and to have a social life.

It's exciting to live in an age where we can create medications to target the pathways underlying diseases. That's being done right now with atopic dermatitis.