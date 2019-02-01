Winter Skin Woes? Here’s What to Do – and What Not to Do

Dec. 26, 2023 – “Eczema is my constant winter companion,” said Ali Zagat, 42, of Philadelphia. Once cold weather arrives, so do dry, red patches on her hands and painful cracks on her knuckles and fingertips. “I have sensitive skin and eczema in general, but when the air is dryer and it’s cold outside, it gets worse.”

There are clear reasons for this, said Julia Tzu, MD, a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Dermatology at New York University School of Medicine. “Our skin is constantly fluctuating with the environment. During wintertime in the Northern Hemisphere, the humidity drops sharply and the temperature goes down — it’s (an extreme drying) condition, so your skin is losing lots of water.”

All Kinds of Trouble

Zagat’s experience isn’t unusual — research has found that as the temperature dips, eczema patients seek treatment more often. And people who live in cold climates are much more likely to have it than those who live in warmer areas. More than 31 million Americans have eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, in some form.