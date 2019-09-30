4 New Advances for Treating Skin and Body Issues

In dermatology, advances in technology have the potential to simplify some of the most complicated treatments. "It's a brave new world that we're entering," says Rebecca Tung, MD, a dermatologist in Winter Haven, FL. "Our goal as physicians is to be able to use technology in a way that helps patients be healthier and help us understand if treatments are working." These advances are the most helpful and exciting options doctors have for solving frustrating problems.

Scalpel-Free Biopsy Doctors sometimes use biopsies -- cutting out a tiny piece of tissue for testing. "An evolving technology is reflectance confocal microscopy (RCM), or scalpel-free biopsy," Tung says. This technology is available at academic and research institutions where it serves as a real-time imaging tool that can be useful in diagnosing cancer. The device essentially uses a probe that acts as a specialized microscope, she explains. By using backscattered light through the skin, it creates an image of what lies beneath the skin to see if a growth is benign (noncancerous) or cancerous without having to cut. Tung says this technology has exciting potential because it can reduce the number of biopsies needed to determine if a growth is cancerous. "RCM can be advantageous to people who have a genetic predisposition to atypical moles, have a large number of atypical moles, or have a genetic syndrome." She also sees this as a tool to help improve surgical results. And she foresees the opportunity for RCM to help monitor the skin's response to noninvasive skin cancers without requiring biopsies. "It's a game-changer," Tung says.