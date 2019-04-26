Tattoo Inks Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination

May 15, 2019 -- Six tattoo inks have been recalled because they're contaminated with bacteria and could lead to infection that poses a serious health risk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

The recalled inks include: all lots of Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA and Scalpaink AL basic black inks made by Scalp Aesthetics; lots 12024090 and 12026090 of Dynamic Color - Black tattoo ink made by by Dynamic Color Inc.; and lot 10.19.18 of Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink made by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone's Ink).

Consumers should ask their tattoo artist or studio about the inks they use and avoid the recalled inks, the FDA said.

Symptoms of tattoo-ink-associated infections include rashes or lesions in areas where the ink has been applied. This type of infection can be difficult to recognize because other conditions, such as allergic reactions, may initially have similar signs and symptoms.

Some tattoo infections can result in permanent scarring.

If you've had symptoms of infection or injury after getting a tattoo, see a health care professional and inform your tattoo artist, the FDA said.