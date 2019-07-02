FAQ: All About Ticks 2019

July 2, 2019 -- No matter where you are in the U.S., expect to find ticks.

The blood-suckers are in every state – even Alaska and Hawaii.

“Ticks are in more places than they’ve ever been before,” says Thomas Mather, PhD, known as “The Tick Guy,” director of the University of Rhode Island’s TickEncounter Resource Center. “Not necessarily more ticks, but in more places. This leads to more people having an encounter.”

Cases of tick-borne diseases have been increasing in the United States for the last 25 years; in 2017, state and local health departments reported a record number to the CDC. Lyme disease in particular has exploded, increasing by 300% in the Northeast and 250% in North-Central states.

Here’s what else you need to know about ticks: