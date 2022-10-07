By Tami Seretti, as told to Keri Wiginton

For me, one of the hardest things about psoriasis is that people can see it. And sometimes they have really odd reactions to it. When my disease is active, some people tell me I need to use a certain soap or shampoo, as if I don’t bathe. Psoriatic disease of the joints is the exact opposite. You can’t see it. People will tell me it doesn’t look like there’s anything wrong with me.

They’ll ask, “Why is this so hard for you?”

I’ve felt like I was at war with myself. I’ve had my thumb joints replaced because of psoriatic disease. I’ve lost my hair. I basically went bald, which is not the best thing for a woman.

I’ve spent a lot of time hiding. But I finally got to a point where I decided I was done.

I was done feeling ugly.

I was done feeling dirty all the time.

And once I accepted my condition -- and met others going through the same thing -- I felt like I needed to talk about it.

I have a lot more self-esteem now that it seems like the whole world knows.