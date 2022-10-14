If you have psoriasis -- or know someone who does -- you've probably spotted the telltale flakes on your carpets, couches, car seats, and clothes.

“The outer layers of the skin grow much faster than normal,” says David Pariser, MD, professor of dermatology at Eastern Virginia Medical School. “As the layers peel off, that's what makes all the scale."

Psoriasis flakes look a lot like dandruff. Because they come from your scalp and body, they can get everywhere.

The flakes can be very embarrassing. It's a part of the disease you can't hide.

Over more than 4 decades of living with psoriasis, John Latella estimates he’s lost more than 300 pounds of scale. The flakes were a big issue when he had to travel for work.

"If I went out to dinner with somebody and reached across the table and brushed something, I always worried the scales would fall off," he says.

At hotels, he'd wake up in the morning to find the bed full of flakes.