Q&A: What Should We Be Doing About the Opioid Crisis?

March 14, 2018 -- Former Congressman Patrick Kennedy has been a key voice in the national debate about the opioid epidemic. A recovering addict himself, the Democrat from the legendary Kennedy political family has called for policy and financial commitments from the federal government to help fight the problem.

Kennedy has also tried to draw the connection between addiction and mental health. While in the U.S. House of Representatives, Kennedy sponsored legislation that requires insurance companies to treat mental illness, depression, and addiction the same as they treat illnesses of the body. The bill, known as the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, was signed into law in 2008.

Kennedy is also a member of President Donald Trump's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis. He spoke with WebMD recently about the current crisis, his own experiences with addiction, and what America should be doing. Here is an edited version of the conversation.

WebMD: You've often said if we had the will to end this epidemic we could do it today. If we did have that will, what would we be doing?

Kennedy: When it came to Zika, we had all the money we needed. And we didn't even know how to treat or interdict it. We were totally in the dark. But the money was there.

In this case we know exactly what works and yet there's no money there. In this case, obviously we're losing upwards of 200 people a day.

When HIV/AIDS hit, we were spending $24 billion a year to tackle a crisis that claimed 53,000 Americans. And now we're losing far more than that, 64,000 in a conservative count, and we can't even get half a billion.

In this case we know exactly what works and yet there's no money there.

WebMD: Many of the people who read our work on opioids are concerned about how they will continue to get opioids. These are people with chronic pain who aren't abusing them but have used these drugs for years with medical instruction. In many cases they already face more difficult hurdles to filling prescriptions. What should they do?