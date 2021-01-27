FAQ: What to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids

Here, experts address some frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines for the younger population.

Mar. 29, 2021 -- As more adults across the country get vaccinated against COVID-19, researchers are turning their attention to studying the vaccine in children and teens . Trials are now underway in the U.S. in children as young as 6 months.

Are COVID vaccines really needed for children, since they are less likely to get severely ill?

Yes, they are needed, experts agree.

"We know kids are not as affected, but it's inaccurate to say it's a benign condition in kids," says Sean O'Leary, MD, vice chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases and a professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. "We need a vaccine for kids to protect them. Younger kids appear to be less likely to get COVID and spread it than adults, but adolescents look more like adults in terms of getting it and spreading it."

Protecting children is crucial, agrees Yvonne Maldonado, MD, chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases and chief of pediatric infectious diseases at the Stanford University School of Medicine. "There are millions of infected children, thousands of hospitalizations, and over 260 deaths in children," she says.

We, together with @BioNTech_Group, are proud to announce the start of a global study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of our #COVID19 vaccine in healthy children. Learn More: https://t.co/Q5AJd89Ihy pic.twitter.com/7k8ElojUQv — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) March 25, 2021

As of March 18, 3.34 million children in the U.S. have had COVID-19, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Besides protecting children from infection and death, "the other issue is the whole idea of herd immunity," O'Leary says. Reaching herd immunity against COVID-19, experts agree, will require that 70% to 85% of the population be immune either due to vaccination or previous infection.

About 23% of the U.S. population of 331 million, or about 76 million, are under age 18. "We are going to have to vaccinate children to reach herd immunity," says Tina Tan, MD, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and a professor of pediatrics at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University.