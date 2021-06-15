Lawmakers Seek to Address Medicare Vaccine ‘Sticker Shock’

June 25, 2021 -- Federal lawmakers from both parties are seeking to end copays for vaccines for people enrolled in Medicare Part D pharmacy plans, intending to expand the use of these medicines.

In the House, 20 Democrats and 10 Republicans have signed on as co-sponsors to the Protecting Seniors Through Immunization Act of 2021 (HR 1978), introduced in March by Rep. Ann Kuster (D-NH). The companion Senate measure (S 912) has the backing of two Democrats and two Republicans. This legislation would end copays in Medicare Part D plans for vaccines recommended for adults by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Older Americans too often forgo vaccines due to “sticker shock” of copays charged for them, L.J. Tan, PhD, the chief strategy officer of the Immunization Action Coalition, told House lawmakers at a recent hearing.

Many people enrolled in Medicare get reminders about getting vaccines from their own adult children, who are in private insurance plans and don’t have copays. But when older people enrolled in Medicare Part D plans request these same vaccines, such as shots to prevent shingles at their pharmacy, they may be faced with costly copay demands, Tan said.

“They turn away and say, `You know I can't afford that right now because I'm on fixed income,’” Tan told the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s health panel at a June 15 hearing about expanding access to vaccines.

He cited research by the consulting firm Avalere that indicates the average vaccine copayment was $47, though the maximum copayment is as high as $100. Funding for the Immunization Action Coalition comes from the CDC as well as sources including pharmaceutical companies, health plans, hospitals, and foundations, according to the group’s website.

The bill also calls for providing senior citizens with more clear information about vaccine coverage through the Medicare & You handbook. There’s confusion among doctors and patients now about which vaccines are covered by Part B and which fall under Part D. There is no copay for shots covered by Part B, such as the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shots. But there can be ones charged for those covered by Part D, such as the shingles shot.