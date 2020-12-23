Oct. 20, 2021 -- Bring on the playdates and birthday parties. The White House says it has purchased enough of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to immunize all 28 million children in the United States who are between the ages of 5 and 12.

States were allowed to begin preordering the shots this week. But they can’t be delivered into kids’ arms until the FDA and CDC sign off. The shots could be available in early November.

“We know millions of parents have been waiting for COVID-19 vaccine for kids in this age group, and should the FDA and CDC authorize the vaccine, we will be ready to get shots in arms,” Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said at a Wednesday morning briefing

Asked whether announcing plans to deliver a vaccine to children might put pressure on the agencies considering the evidence for their use, Zients defended the Biden administration’s plans.

“This is the right way to do things: To be operationally ready,” he said. Zients said they had learned a lesson from the prior administration.